India

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani's much-talked-about Hunkar rally in New Delhi on Tuesday (Jan 9) failed to gather supporters. Attended barely by 300 odd supporters, Mevani, at the rally, attacked the central government saying "corruption, poverty, unemployment and the real issues are being swept under the carpet".