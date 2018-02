ಮತ್ತೆ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾದ ಗೋವಾ ಸಿಎಂ ಮನೋಹರ್ ಪರಿಕ್ಕರ್

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar re-admitted to GMC hospital with complaints of dehydration & blood pressure; he was discharged from a Mumbai Hospital on Thursday (File pic) pic.twitter.com/c5NBJ4jnLG

English summary

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar readmitted to hospital in Goa. He was suffering from dehydration and was responding to treatment, Doctor said.