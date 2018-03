ಬೆಲೆ ಇಷ್ಟಾ ಅನ್ನೋ ಚಿದಂಬರಂ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಕೊಟ್ರು ನೋಡಿ ಮಾರುತ್ತರ?

India

oi-Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Former Indian Finance Minister, P Chidambaram tweet on tea price in Chennai Airport, twitterite reply. Chidambaram tweeted, " At Chennai Airport Coffee Day I asked for tea. Offered hot water and tea bag, price Rs 135. Horrified, I declined. Was I right or wrong?". Twitterite heavily criticized Chidambaram tweet.