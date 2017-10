ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲಿಯಂ ಉತ್ಪನ್ನ ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿ ಅಡಿ ತರಲು ಕೇಂದ್ರದಿಂದ ಓಲೈಕೆ!

India

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday that efforts are on to build a consensus with the state governments over bringing in petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). His statement has come at a time when the demand for levying GST on petroleum products has gathered steam in different states due to its high price in many places.