ಈಶಾನ್ಯ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ದಿನಾಂಕ ಘೋಷಣೆ: ಫೆ.18, 27 ಕ್ಕೆ ಮತದಾನ

India

Trupti Hegde

Polling for legislative assembly elections in Tripura to be held on 18 Feb, polling in Meghalaya & Nagaland to be held on 27 Feb; Counting for all three states on 3 March: AK Joti, CEC pic.twitter.com/SPlHhGTZtW

English summary

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the poll dates for Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland in the New Delhi on Jan 18th. Polling for legislative assembly elections in Tripura to be held on 18 Feb, polling in Meghalaya & Nagaland to be held on 27 Feb; Counting for all three states on 3 March.