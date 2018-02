ಉಪಚುನಾವಣೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ: ಪ.ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಟಿಎಂಸಿ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುನ್ನಡೆ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The counting for the by-elections for two Lok Sabha seats in Ajmer and Alwar and the assembly seat in Mandalgarh in Rajasthan has begun on Feb 1st, today. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramswarup Lamba is contesting from Ajmer and is up against Congress' Raghu Sharma.