ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ಅಕೌಂಟ್ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯತೆಯ ಸುತ್ತ ಅನುಮಾನದ ಹುತ್ತ?

India

Balaraj Tantri

AICC VP Rahul Gandhi's twitter handle 'OfficeofRG' has been the topic of various news outlets recently, citing a rise in retweets as evidence of a resurgence of Rahul Gandhi's interaction on social media. However, his tweets does throw up some questions, are these automated 'bots' mass retweeting Rahul's tweets?