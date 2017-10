ಚುನಾವಣಾ ವರ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಭಾವಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡರಿಗೆ ಕಾಡಲಿದೆಯೇ ಸ್ತ್ರೀಕಂಟಕ?

India

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

Big blow to Congress in Kerala and Karnataka: Former Kerala CM, Oommen Chandy, Karnataka Congress Incharge KC Venugopal and others to be probed on Solar scam.A case on sexual harassment and rape charges will be registered against several Congress leaders who have been named in the letter, dated July 19, 2013 by solar scam prime accused Saritha S Nair. Number of leaders including KC Venugopal and Chandy.