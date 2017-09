ಆಂಧ್ರದ ಭ್ರಷ್ಟ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ಬಳಿ ಜ್ಯುವೆಲರಿ ಅಂಗಡಿಯಷ್ಟು ಆಭರಣ

India

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

The AP Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday, conducted raids on the premises of two government officials and unearthed huge disproportionate assets from them.The sleuths raided Town & Country Planning officers, NV Siva Prasad and G. Venkata Raghu, in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, and their relatives' premises in several other places across the state.