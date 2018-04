ಭಾರತ್ ಬಂದ್ ವೇಳೆ 9 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು: ದಿನದ 10 ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆ

India

English summary

Protests that swept north India cost at least seven lives today as Dalit groups tried to enforce a nationwide shutdown. In Madhya Pradesh, five people died during clashes, while one each was killed in in Rajasthan's Alwar and Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Violence was also reported from parts of Punjab and Jharkhand.