2018ರ ಜೂನ್ ಹೊತ್ತಿಗೆ ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಟರ್ ನೆಟ್ ಬಳಕೆದಾರರು 50 ಕೋಟಿ

India

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

The number of Internet users in India was estimated to be 48.1 crore in December 2017, a growth of 11.34% over December 2016 estimated figures. The number of internet users is expected to reach 50 crore by June 2018, according to a report ‘Internet in India 2017’, published jointly by the Internet and Mobile Association of India & Kantar IMRB.