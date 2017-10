ಖಿನ್ನತೆ, ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಮರ ಸಾರಿದ್ದ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಬೈಕರ್ ಸನಾ ದುರಂತ ಅಂತ್ಯ

Hyderabad

Trupti Hegde

Sana Iqbal, a pure and inspiring soul.. God is lucky to have you. You shall be missed.

Tragic. We @ksombbsr hosted #Sanaiqbal during her cross-country tour https://t.co/Rh7k9BxWRE Woman biker Sana Iqbal dies in road accident

English summary

Cross country woman bike rider Sana Iqbal, who had taken up the fight against suicide and depression by spreading awareness through her bike rides, died in a car accident on Oct 24 in Hyderabad.