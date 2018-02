ಹೆತ್ತ ಮಗಳ ಕತ್ತು ಕೊಯ್ದು ದೇವರಿಗೆ ಬಲಿ ನೀಡಿದ ವಿಕೃತ ದಂಪತಿ!

Hyderabad

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Hyderabad Police on Feb 16 arrested a couple for beheading a baby girl as part of a human sacrifice ritual during the 'super blue blood moon' on January 31. Kerukonda Rajasekhar, a cab driver, performed the rituals along with his wife Srilatha on the advice of a 'tantrik'.