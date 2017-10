"ಮಠಾಧೀಶರ ಹಾಗೆ ಸಚಿವರು ಊರು ಸುತ್ತುವುದನ್ನು ಬಿಡಲಿ"

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Minister Vinay Kulakarni should concentrate on developmental works in the district, Member of legislative council, Pradeep Shettar told in a press meet in Hubballi.