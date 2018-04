ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಯುವಕರಿಂದ ವಿನೂತನ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಚಾರ

Hubballi

lekhaka-JYOTHI DEVANGAMATH

English summary

Hubli youths have performed innovative Programs for election purpose. They organized Flash-Mob in Akshay Park, Shirur Park, Ramesh Bhavan, Gopanakappa and Chethana Colony. In this programme Aam Aadmi Party candidate Santosh Nargund Said we have young talents in Hubli, But there is no chance.