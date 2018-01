ಛಿ, ಇಂಥ ಕಟುಕ ಮಕ್ಕಳೂ ಇರ್ತಾರಾ? ಪುತ್ರಿಯ ಅಮಾನವೀಯತೆಗೆ ತಂದೆ ಸಾವು

Hubballi

Trupti Hegde

English summary

An aged man dies after his daughter ousted him and his wife from her residence. The aged couple had allegedly forced to stay at Karnataka's Hubballi bus stop. 90-year-old Suryakant and 80-year-old Kamalamma had stayed in a corner of the Hubballi bus stand for two days. Police had admitted them to an old-age home later.