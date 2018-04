ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಬಾಲ ಸುಟ್ಟ ಬೆಕ್ಕಿನ ಹಾಗೆ: ಪ್ರಹ್ಲಾದ್ ಜೋಷಿ ಟೀಕೆ

Hubballi

lekhaka-JYOTHI DEVANGAMATH

English summary

Dharwad MP Prahlad Joshi spoke with media on monday Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scared of defeat. Siddaramaiah already has a Chamundeshwari curse. Now Banashankari Devi curse. Jagadish Shettar definitely win in dharwad.