ಲಾಡ್ ಜತೆಗೆ ಜೋಶಿ- ಶೆಟ್ಟರ್ ಸಖ್ಯ ಆರೋಪ, ಜೋರು ದನಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

Hubballi

JYOTHI DEVANGAMATH

English summary

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Dharwad district Kalaghatagi constituency BJP ticket not given to CM Nimbanna. Party workers alleging that, MP Prahlad Joshi and Jagadish Shettar joined hands with Congress candidate Santhosh Lad, due to that BJP ticket given to outsider.