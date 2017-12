ವೀರಶೈವ-ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ ವಿವಾದ: ಚರ್ಚೆಗೆ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಆಹ್ವಾನ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಹೊರಟ್ಟಿ

Hubballi

Ramesh B

English summary

Lingayat leader and JDS MLC Basavaraj Horatti once again invite to Dingaleshwar Swamiji for debate about Veerashaiva and Lingayat. Veerashaiva's come to Naganur Mutt, Belagavi on January 28, 29, 31 in one day for debate said Horatti in Hubballi on December 30.