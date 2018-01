ಮಹಾಮಸ್ತಕಾಭಿಷೇಕಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಶ್ರವಣಬೆಳಗೊಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬ ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ

Hassan

ಹಾಸನ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Another statue of Shri Bahubali will be inaugurating in Shravanabelagola in Hassan district on Feb 12th. The statue will be situated near Shri Charukirthi Bhattarak Swamiji math, Shravanabelagola. This will be the main attraction in Mahamastakabhisheka-2018, which will be taking place in this February.