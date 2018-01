ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ ನಿಂದನೆ: ವೀರೇಶ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

Gadag

Trupti Hegde

English summary

BJP workers protested aganisted Kalasa Banduri activists in Naragund in Gadag on Dec 31st. The leader of the Kalasa Banduri movement Veeresh Sobaradamath had blamed BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa about his attempt of negotiation with Goa CM Manohar Parikkar on Mahadayi issue.