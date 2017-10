ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ: ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಆಚರಣೆಗೆ ಭಿಕ್ಷೆ ಬೇಡಿ ಹಣ ಸಂಗ್ರಹ!

Dharwad

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

To oppose Hubballi-Dharwad City corporation's step to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava in simple way, Pro Kannada activists protested differently. On oct 26th, The begged money from the common people in the road and donated those collected money to City Corporation.