ಧಾರವಾಡ: ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಲು ಮನಗುಂಡಿಯ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ ಸಜ್ಜು

Dharwad

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Managundi Mahamane seer Basavananda Swamiji wants to contest next assembly election from Kalaghatagi constituency in Dharwad. Basavananda Swamiji has written a letter to BJP President Amit Shah regarding this.