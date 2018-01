ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಯದ ವಾತಾವರಣವಿದೆ: ಗಿರೀಶ್ ಕಾರ್ನಾಡ್ ಕಳವಳ

Dharwad

ಧಾರವಾಡ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Jnanapeet awardee Girish Karnad opined that Scary situation in the country, I have very close friends in Pakistan. Hera Shiya Muslims are safe but still some fear looms around. U can't express everything in this country.