ಹರಿಹರ: ಉಕ್ಕಡಗಾತ್ರಿ ಅಜ್ಜಯ್ಯನ ಜಾತ್ರೆಗೆ ಬನ್ನಿ

Davanagere

Mahesh

English summary

Ukkadagatri Sri Karibasaveshwaraswamy (Ajjayya) temple is in Harihara taluk, Davangere district, Karnataka. Karibasaveshwaraswamy lived about 400 years ago. Annual jatre, Rathotsav will be held from for a week starting from Feb 15.2018.