ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆ: ಅಮ್ಮನ ಮಡಿಲು ಸೇರಲಾಗದೆ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ ಮರಿಯಾನೆ!

Chamarajanagar

Ramesh B

English summary

The elephant calf died after being separated from his mother at Gundlupet in Chamrajnagar on January 3. The elephant calf that was rescued by forest officials at Gundlupet in Chamrajnagar after being separated from his mother succumbs to injuries. Calf had suffered injuries during the rescue operations by forest officials.