ಮುಗ್ಧ ಮಗುವಿನ ಕಣ್ಣನ್ನೇ ಇಲ್ಲವಾಗಿಸಿದ ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರದ ನಕಲಿ ವೈದ್ಯೆ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A 4 years old girl in Terakanambi region in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagara district lost her vision after consuming medicines given by a fake doctor for fever. Parents of the girl and members of the village blame fake doctor for this incident.