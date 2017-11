ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ: ಮಲೆ ಮಹದೇಶ್ವರನೀಗ ಕೋಟಿ ಒಡೆಯ!

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

IN the highest ever collection, the ‘Hundi’ at the famous Male Mahadeshwara temple of Chamrajnagar district, here recorded a staggering income of Rs 1,09,10,190.