ಜಿಯೋಗೆ ಸೆಡ್ಡು ಹೊಡೆಯಲು ವೋಡಾಫೋನ್ 2 ಹೊಸ ಯೋಜನೆ

Business

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid packs that offer unlimited voice calls and high speed data access for a validity of 28 days. Part of Vodafone's SuperPlans, the new Rs. 158 pack offers unlimited voice calls (250 minutes/ day and 1,000 minutes/ week), and 1GB 4G/ 3G data per day, with a validity of 28 days.