ಏಷ್ಯಾನೆಟ್ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಹುದ್ದೆ ತ್ಯಜಿಸಿದ ರಾಜೀವ್ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್

Im happy n privileged to hv been associated with @republic all these months ! I wish #Arnab n his team the very best 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/KwPP0BSP9u

English summary

Ahead of being sworn in as BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar resigned as a Board Director from ARG Outlier Asianet News Private Limited, the company that owns Republic TV headed by journalist Arnab Goswami. The media owner-turned-politician resigned from his position on March 31.