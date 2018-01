24 ರೂಪಾಯಿ ರೀಚಾರ್ಜ್ ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಿದ ಜಿಯೋ!

Business

Mahesh

English summary

Reliance Jio has introduced two new sachet packs priced at Rs. 24 and Rs. 54 with unlimited data and free call benefits for Jio Phone users. Jio Phone's new sachet pack priced at Rs. 24 offers 500 MB of high speed 4G data per day for a validity of 2 days.