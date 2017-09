ಎಸ್ ಬಿಐನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮ್ಮಿಳಿತಗೊಂಡ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಗಳ ಚೆಕ್ ಗಳ ಮಾನ್ಯತೆ ರದ್ದು

Business

Chethan

We request customers of SBI's erstwhile Associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank to apply for new SBI Cheque books as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/iWhq4xtbrn

English summary

The State Bank of IndiaBSE 1.03 % today alerted customers holding accounts in its subsidiary banks to get new cheque books along with the India Financial System (IFS) code.