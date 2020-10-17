YouTube
ಲಂಚ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಬಳ್ಳಾರಿ ಮಹಾನಗರ ಪಾಲಿಕೆ ಆಯುಕ್ತೆ ತುಷಾರಮಣಿ ಅಮಾನತು
    ಆನಂದ್ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಟಾಸ್ಕಿಗೆ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ

    By
    |

    ಉದ್ಯಮಿ ಆನಂದ್ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಅವರು ಮೈಕ್ರೋ ಬ್ಲಾಗಿಂಗ್ ತಾಣ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಸದಾಕಾಲ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಸಂವಹನ ನಡೆಸುವುದು ಗೊತ್ತಿರಬಹುದು. ನನ್ನ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರೊಬ್ಬರು ಎರಡು ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಈ ಎರಡು ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಸಾಮ್ಯತೆಯನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಸಿ ಎಂದು ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರಿಗೆ ಟಾಸ್ಕ್ ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಮನೆಯೊಂದರ ಮೇಲೆ ಅಳವಡಿಸಲಾದ ಸೋಲಾರ್​ ಪ್ಯಾನೆಲ್​ಗೆ ಚಾವಣಿ ಹಾಕಿದ ಚಿತ್ರ ಹಾಗೂ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಬಾತ್ ರೂಂನ ಡ್ರೇನೇಜ್​ ಜಾಗಕ್ಕೆ ಕಟ್ಟೆ ಕಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಚಿತ್ರವಿದೆ. ಈ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಸಕತ್ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಇಲ್ಲಿ ತನಕ 1.1 K ರೀ ಟ್ವೀಟ್, 12.9 K ಲೈಕ್ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ.

    1 ರು ಇಡ್ಲಿ 'ಅಜ್ಜಿ' ಬಾಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಕು ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ ಆನಂದ್ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

    ಎರಡು ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಣೆಯನ್ನು ಕೆಲವರು ಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಬೇಸಿಗೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೌರಫಲಕ ಸಕತ್ ಬಿಸಿಯಾಗುವುದರಿಂದ ಹತ್ತಿರ ಹೋಗುವುದೇ ಕಷ್ಟ. ಅಕಸ್ಮಾತ್ ಮುಟ್ಟಿ ಏನಾದರೂ ತೊಂದರೆಯಾಗಬಾರದು ಎಂದು ಸೌರಶಕ್ತಿ ಸಾಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಮೇಲ್ಛಾವಣಿ ಹಾಕಿರಬಹುದು ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಬಲಗಡೆ ಇರುವ ಡ್ರೇನೆಜ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ಅಸಲಿಯಲ್ಲ, ಬೇರೆ ಚಿತ್ರ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ನೋಡಿ, ನೀರು ಹೋಗಲು ಪೈಪ್ ಅಳವಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸಮಾಜಾಯಿಷಿ ಕೊಟ್ಟು, ಅನುಕೂಲಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕಂತೆ ಬದಲಾಯಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆದರೆ, ಹಲವಾರು ಮಂದಿ ತಮಾಷೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮೂಲಕ ನಗೆ ಉಕ್ಕಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಮೈಸೂರು ತಾಯಿ-ಮಗನ ಪ್ರೀತಿಗೆ ಫಿದಾ ಆಗಿ ಕಾರು ಕೊಡಲು ಮುಂದಾದ ಆನಂದ್ ಮಹೀಂದ್ರಾ

    Read more about:

    anand mahindra twitter india ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ಭಾರತ ಸೌರಶಕ್ತಿ

    English summary
    Anand Mahindra shares picture of floor drain and solar panel and asked to find similarity between them. Twitter reaction was very funny.
    Story first published: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
