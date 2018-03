ಆಧಾರ್ -ಪ್ಯಾನ್ ಜೋಡಣೆ ಗಡುವು ವಿಸ್ತರಣೆ, ಮುಂದೇನು?

Business

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), further extends the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN from 31st March, 2018 to 30th June, 2018.

Aadhaar-PAN linking: Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended to June 30. Earlier deadlines for linking the two were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, with the last being March 31 this year.