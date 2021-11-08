YouTube
ಭೋಪಾಲ್ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
    Breaking: ಭೋಪಾಲ್‌ನ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ವಾರ್ಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗ್ನಿ ಅವಘಡ

    ಭೋಪಾಲ್, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 08: ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಭೋಪಾಲ್‌ನ ಕಮಲಾ ನೆಹರೂ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯ ಮಕ್ಕಳ ವಾರ್ಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗ್ನಿ ಅವಘಡ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ.

    ಅಗ್ನಿಶಾಮಕ ದಳದ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಬಂದು, ಬೆಂಕಿ ನಂದಿಸುವ ಕಾರ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ನಿರತರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಹಲವು ಮಕ್ಕಳು ವಾರ್ಡ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿರುವ ಶಂಕೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಸಚಿವ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ್ ಸಾರಂಗ್ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    Madhya Pradesh | Children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal caught fire. Many children are suspected to be stuck in the building. Fire brigade has reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang is present at the spot.'
