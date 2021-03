English summary

Bengaluru's much-awaited 148-km suburban rail corridors may be called by the Kannada names of a few flowers. The city's four suburban rail corridors will most likely go by the names of Sampige (Champa), Mallige (Jasmine), Parijaata (Coral Jasmine), and Kanaka (Crossandra), Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) sources.