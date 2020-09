14. ಶೆಲ್ ಕಂಪನಿಗಳ (REMAC Distributors Pvt Ltd., Shakambari Merchants Pvt. Ltd, Strategic Vincom Pvt. Ltd., Jagdamba Cosmosales Pvt. Ltd., Gannayak Commodities Trade Pvt. Ltd., Navteek Creation Pvt. Ltd.& Rajgharana Sales Pvt. Ltd.) ಮೂಲಕ ಶಶಿಧರ್ ಮರಡಿ ಅವರು ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರಾಗಿರುವ Belgravia Enterprises Limited ಗೆ 5 ಕೋಟಿ ಹಣ ವರ್ಗಾವಣೆಯಾಗಿರುವುದು ನಿಜವಲ್ಲವೇ?

English summary

Congress leaders allege that Yediyurappa's family members, who had earlier received bribes in the form of checks when they were chief minister, have now received kickbacks through RTGS. Rangeep Singh Surjewala, in charge of the State Congress, held a joint press conference at the KPCC office. KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah released the documents alleging that Vijayendra had received the money.