ಎಂಕೆ ಗಣಪತಿ ಸಾವಿನ ಪ್ರಕರಣ : ಸಚಿವ ಕೆ.ಜೆ ಜಾರ್ಜ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಫ್ ಐಆರ್

Bangalore

Mahesh

English summary

DySP MK Ganapathy Death Case: Central Bureau of Investigation today filed FIR against Urban Planning and Development minister KJ George(first accused).The FIR has also named top police officer Pranov Mohanty who is currently serving as the IGP Lokayukta.The third accused as per the FIR is AM Prasad who is currently the ADGP of state intelligence.