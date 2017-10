ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು -ಚೆನ್ನೈ ಹೈಸ್ಪೀಡ್ ರೈಲು ಯೋಜನೆಗೆ ಚೀನಾ ಅಡ್ಡಗಾಲು

Bangalore

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Did the Doklam standoff lead to the delay in the implementation of the high speed train project in south India? An internal brief of the Mobility Directorate on the status of nine high-speed projects of the railways shows that the Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore corridor.