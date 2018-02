ಉಪ್ಪಿನಂಗಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಥೆಗಾರರ ಶಿಶಿರ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ

Short Story

Katha Koota - Kannada Short Story WhatsApp group 3rd anniversary in Uppinangadi, Dakshina Kannada. Katha Koota by journalist and writer Girish Rao and farmer cum story writer Gopalakrishna Kuntini. Kannada writers will be sharing their already published stories. Senior journalist SK Shama Sundar will inaugurate the Whatsapp groups offline Kannada event.