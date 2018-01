ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋದಲ್ಲಿ 36 ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಆಹ್ವಾನ, ಅರ್ಜಿ ಹಾಕಿ

Jobs

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited(BMRCL) recruitment 2018 notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of total 36 (thirty six) jobs out of which 05 (five) vacancies for Deputy Chief Engineer, 31 (thirty one) for Executive Engineer Vacancies. Job seekers should apply from on or before 17th February 2018.