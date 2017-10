ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಾಪ್ತಿಗೆ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಅಮಾವಾಸ್ಯೆಯ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ಪೂಜೆ ವಿಧಾನ

Diwali

ಪಂಡಿತ್ ವಿಠ್ಠಲ ಭಟ್

English summary

Deepavali Amavasya is auspicious day to worship Goddess Lakshmi. Who offer prayer to Lakshmi will get prosperity. It is the belief of people. Here is the procedure of Lakshmi worship explain by well known astrologer Pandit Vittala Bhat.