2017 ವರ್ಷದ ಹಿನ್ನೋಟ: ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸುದ್ದಿಯಾದ 5 ಮಾನಿನಿಯರು

Kannada actor and former member of parliament Ramya's appointment as Congress party's social media head, Nilamani Raju appointed as First woman DGP of Karnataka, Ratnprabha as Chief secretary of Karnataka, former DySP Anupama Shenoy's strong step to found a political party and cricketer Veda Krishnamurty's achievement in Women world cup... these 5 women made Karnataka proud in 2017.