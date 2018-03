ವಿಶ್ವ ವನ್ಯಜೀವಿ ದಿನ: ಕಣ್ಮನಸೆಳೆವ ವನ್ಯಪ್ರಪಂಚದ 10 ಚಿತ್ರಗಳು

Features

Trupti Hegde

English summary

World Wildlife Day is celebrated in 2018 under the theme “Big cats: predators under threat". On 20 December 2013, at its 68th session, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to proclaim 3 March, the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as World Wildlife Day