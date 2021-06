#LargestVaccinationDrive



NTAGI Chair Dr N K Arora: Decision regarding enhancing interval between two doses of #Covishield based on scientific evidence & taken in a transparent manner. There was no dissenting voice among the NTAGI members.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @PIB_India https://t.co/ANaOwkkSO7 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 15, 2021