ಸಿಬಿಐ ಮಾಜಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಅಶ್ವನಿ ಕುಮಾರ್ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಚಿತ್ರ

English summary

Ashwani Kumar (15 November 1950 – 7 October 2020) was an IPS officer who served as Governor of the s Nagaland,and briefly as Governor of Manipur during 2013. He was the DGP of Himachal Pradesh from August 2006 to July 2008 and was the Director of CBI between 2 August 2008 and 30 November 2010.