ಪದ್ಮಾವತ್, ನಾನು ನೋಡಿದ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲೊಂದು

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

Vasant Kulkarni from Singapore says Padmaavat is ultimate visual treat and the best movie he has ever seen. The controversy surrounding the movie was baseless, says Vasant.