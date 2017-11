ಸವಿಯುವ ಗುರಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಾಗಲಿ ಬದುಕಿನ ಓಟ!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

This is a short story that revolves around the run. This run is part of everyone’s life. Every person is running behind something. While some people have the realization about what they are running after, most people do not.