ದಸರಾ ಹಬ್ಬವೆಂದರೆ ಮರೆಯದ ನೆನಪುಗಳ ನವರಾತ್ರಿ!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

Dasara is one of the biggest Hindu festival for Kannadigas in Karnataka. Srinath Bhalle recalls his childhood days when he used to celebrate Navaratri in Bengaluru. Times have changed. In earlier days we would celebrate the festival for ourselves, now we have to celebrate it for the next generation.