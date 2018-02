ನಿಮಗೆ ಸುಳ್ಳು ಹೇಳೋಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುತ್ತಾ? ಸುಳ್ಳು ಹೇಳಬೇಡಿ!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

A lie told often enough becomes the truth. The most common lie is that which one lies to himself; lying to others is relatively an exception. Never say that you never lie. Tell only the truth. Humorous write up by Srinath Bhalle.